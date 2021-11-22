My Hero Academia Cosplay Brings Deku’s Vigilante Look to Life

One awesome My Hero Academia cosplay has brought Izuku Midoriya’s dark vigilante look off the page and into the real world! As the Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series continues through its newest arc, fans can’t help but look back on how this final act of the series all kicked off. When Izuku had left school and started taking on the burden of mastering One For All’s power all on his own, he started going off the grid and continued to fight until he was well beyond the point of exhaustion.

This string of vigilante fights not only wore Izuku down mentally and physically, but emotionally as well. He began to crack under the pressure of it all, and the constant intensity had morphed him from the young hero he was trying to be into a dark new mass. This changed his standard hero look as his costume was dirtied, frayed, and was left basically unrecognizable from the Deku we had seen before. Now this look has come to life in a whole new way thanks to some awesome cosplay from artist @ragegearprops on Instagram! Check it out below:

The Final Act of the manga series is now continuing to explore the fallout of the massive war between the heroes and villains, and it’s increasingly looking like there is an even bigger conflict to come. While fans of the manga are waiting to see what comes next, the war itself will finally be hitting the anime with the next season of the series. It has yet to be revealed when fans can expect to see the next season of the series, but Season 6 was confirmed to be in the works shortly after the fifth season came to an end.

The sixth season of the series will be tackling the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series, and it’s going to reveal to fans of the anime just how Izuku eventually gets to this dark transformation. It’s his biggest challenge in the anime to date as the heroes take on a stronger Tomura Shigaraki than ever, and is quite exciting to imagine just what else could be coming in the young hero’s future.

What did you think of Izuku’s Dark Deku hero transformation in My Hero Academia’s manga? Curious to see that form eventually come to the anime someday? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything My Hero Academia in the comments!