My Hero Academia Cosplayer Gives Genderbent All Might An All-New Costume

There are few heroes as lovable as the one and only All Might. Over the years, My Hero Academia has touted the Symbol of Peace as the pinnacle of heroism, and he’s got the outfits to prove it. Time and again, All Might has wowed fans with his bright costumes, and fans have replicated them with all sorts of cosplays. Now, one fan has made their own outfit for All Might, and it would earn Midnight’s seal of approval.

Over on Instagram, a well-known cosplayer called Miryoku Cosplay earned the praise of fans with her look. The fan showcased her gender bent take on All Might, and the updated aesthetic forced the Pro Hero to get a new costume.

While plenty of gender bent cosplays wear the suit All Might dons in the anime, Miryoku Cosplay made their own. The two-piece outfit avoids spandex for the most part, and it borrows from a familiar color palate. All Might is wearing their usual white, blue, and red as you’d expect but there is some yellow thrown in.

With a flared miniskirt on, All Might frees up her legs with a blue-and-white pattern. A yellow belt accents the waistline, and All Might’s eyebrows are hard to miss on the buckle. The top consists of a white bra and red wraparound fabric which ties to her blue arm fishnets. The look is topped off with a long blonde wig and yellow gloves which featured bedazzled jewels on the hands.

“I hope you’re not tired of my All Might just yet. I am still in love with all of the photos from Carlos!! I, without a doubt, love wearing my All Might Cosplay,” the My Hero Academia cosplayer captioned their stunning post.

“Not only do I feel amazing and confident wearing this, but I feel like it gives others the motivation and inspiration to cosplay however and whatever they want. That’s what I love most about cosplay, there is no “right way” to do it, you just do! Always remember that!!”

Clearly, this version of All Might isn’t like the one in the anime, but the creative liberties taken by Miryoku Cosplay suit the Pro Hero in every way. If All Might were to be gender bent, he could only hope to have a costume this cute… even if Mineta did give him (or her) grief for it.

