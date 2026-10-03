Sword Art Online Creator’s New Anime Debuts New Trailer Ahead of Fall Release – Watch

The creator behind Sword Art Online and much more has a whole new anime on the way, and fans are getting a fuller look at what to expect from Devils’ Crest ahead of its debut later this year. The Fall 2026 anime schedule of new releases is now underway as a new wave of shows are starting to make their debuts this month, but there’s one show in particular that’s going to make fans wait a little bit further until its own release. The hope is the wait will be worth it.

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Reki Kawahara, who has been the creator behind major hits like Sword Art Online and Accel World, has a new series set to get its own TV anime adaptation debut this Fall. Devils’ Crest is his latest light novel series making the jump to screens, and it’s going to have a familiar story as a group of kids find themselves trapped within the deadly world of a virtual reality game they enjoy to play. You can check out the newest trailer for Devils’ Crest below.

When Does Devils’ Crest Come Out?

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Devils’ Crest will be making its debut on November 6th as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, and will be exclusively streaming worldwide with Prime Video when it hits. The new series will be directed by Kenichiro Komaya for Production I.G. with Shinji Ushiro serving as chief director, Eiji Umehara providing the scripts, Yuki Hayashi composing the music, and original light novel artist Yukiko Horiguchi providing the character designs. This new trailer also reveals the ending theme titled “ReaL.” as performed by Soala. The opening theme is titled “Evolution” as performed by Ado.

The voice cast for Devils’ Crest currently includes the likes of Haruka Shiraishi as Yuma Ashihara, Konomi Inagaki as Sawa Ashihara, Yuya Hirose as Kenji Kondo, Satomi Amano as Minagi Sano, Yusuke Kobayashi as Teruki Sugamo, Maaya Uchida as Aria Misono, Rie Murakawa as Kai Kisanuki, and Sora Amamiya as Sumika Watamaki. New additions to the voice cast revealed in this latest trailer are Atsushi Tamaru as Shin Haizaki and Ayumu Murase as Kakeru Niki. It won’t be too much longer until we see it in its full action, however.

What Is Devils’ Crest About?

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Though Devils’ Crest seems like it’s going to be mirroring Sword Art Online, it thankfully is going in a much different direction. Because while both series see people suddenly trapped within a deadly video game world, Devils’ Crest has protagonists and characters that are much younger. These middles schoolers are thrown into some very dangerous situations as they now need to fight for their lives, and that makes it all the more compelling than what was seen in Sword Art Online.

But if you’re wanting more Sword Art Online instead, thankfully there is more in the works. Sword Art Online the Movie -Integral Domain- has been announced as a brand new feature film now in the works for a scheduled release in theaters across Japan sometime in 2028, but no real information has been revealed for the project yet outside of the fact that Yoshitsugu Matsuoka and Haruka Tomatsu are reprising their roles as the voices of Kirito and Asuna, respectively.

How are you liking the look of Devils’ Crest so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!