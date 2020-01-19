My Hero Academia Meets Kermit the Frog in This Perfect Cosplay

When it comes to My Hero Academia, the fandom will go a long way to take their cosplays to the next level. If guys like Iida and Bakugo can lug their costumes around all day, fans can do the same for a few hours at a convention. For some fans, they go with easier looks, but others are drawn to the more complicated suits. And thanks to one viral photo, fans can see what happens when two of those cosplays collide.

Recently, a post over on Reddit caught the attention of fans. The photo shows off an anime convention where two unlikely frogs met. As you can see down below, Froppy from My Hero Academia came face to face with Kermit the Frog, and the results are kind of perfect.

To the left, fans can find Froppy in a full body suit complete with boots and a belt. A styled wig finishes up the look, and the Pro Hero’s costume gets completed with some bug-eyed headgear.

But to the other side, fans will see a very different Pro Hero. Well, a hero in training at least. Dressed in a UA Academy uniform, one cosplayer dug deep to turn Kermit the Frog into a gun-toting student. The fan has on a frog head modeled after the Muppet, and his handgun makes Kermit look way scarier than we thought he could.

This now-viral photo shows what happens when two fandoms can collide, and it celebrates two sides of cosplay. No matter your idea, you can make a cosplay work with a bit of effort, and both of these My Hero Academia looks left the convention as favorites for many.

