Popular Cosplayer Gives My Hero Academia a Shot with Mt. Lady

My Hero Academia has grown its fandom to all-new heights as of late, and plenty of cosplayers have joined its ranks. In preparation for season four, fans are paying homage to the anime in every way they can, and it seems one fan is giving their all for Mt. Lady with their latest look.

Over on Reddit, fans showed up to share their support for a super-sleek cosplay of Mt. Lady. The look was done by none other than Mikomi Hokina, and the popular cosplayer nailed the colorful Pro Hero.

As you can see below, the look shows Hokina dressed in full costume as Mt. Lady. The look is simple enough given that Mt. Lady wears a full, skin-tight body suit. The purple-and-white piece looks just like the one shown in the anime, and Hokina got all of the heroine’s accessories down. From the heeled shoes to her horns, Mt. Lady looks pristine in this cosplay which fans adore.

If you want to find out more about this cosplayer, you can check out Hokina’s Instagram page here. However, you should be warned. The fan openly specializes in lewd cosplay shoots, so their social media posts are definitely considered NSFW. As for all of you anime fans, My Hero Academia will be back on the small screen before long. Season four is slated to premiere this October, and it will follow Izuku as the hero-in-training undergoes his first rigorous work study while a dark threat emerges from the city’s villainous underground.

Are you excited to see how this new My Hero Academia arc works out? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.