My Hero Academia Cosplay Trips Up Fans With Sleek Sero Look

In a class of the best of the best when it comes to aspiring heroes, it can sometimes be difficult for some students to shine brighter than their classmates. Such is usually the case with Sero, the young student who has the quirk that allows him to dispense sticky tape from his elbows, using them to trap enemies and zip around any environment. While there are plenty of different heroes to choose from, one My Hero Academia fan decided to make an amazingly on point cosplay for the grinning scotch tape master.

Twitter User RageGearProps created a pitch perfect interpretation of the UA Academy student’s hero costume, bringing Hanta Sero’s hero persona of Cellophane to life, looking ready to zip across the training course with the rest of his classmates:

PRO HERO SERO concept WIP – BNHA almost done with the armor 🕸🕸🕸 pic.twitter.com/i9iknbeJZ2 — RageGearProps@🐗⚔️ (@RageGearProps) September 10, 2019

While Sero hasn’t necessarily had an amazing break out moment that endears him with fans in the same way that Midoriya, Todoroki, and others have had, his versatile use of his quirk has certainly been ingenuous and shows how much he’s managed to grow over time. Originally using his power to swing from place to place like he was Spider-Man, Cellophane managed to train his power into an “ultimate attack” he dubbed “Barricade Tape”. Said attack can wrap up his enemies and act as a quick way to protect both himself and his team mates if need be.

With My Hero Academia coming back this fall for its fourth season later this fall, Sero will hopefully have some more opportunities to prove himself in the fight against Overhaul and the super powered Yakuza under his thrall. We know one thing for sure though, he’ll be grinning throughout every episode!

