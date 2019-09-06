My Hero Academia Cosplayer Gets Gritty With All For One Makeover

Much like Midoriya had a dark double in the form of the League of Villain’s Shigaraki, All Might had his dark duplicate with All For One. The originator of the League of Villains and one of the most powerful characters around, the antagonistic All For One has more quirks than we can count and managed to take All Might out of the equation by beating him to within an inch of his life. With All Might losing his powers and his status as the “Symbol of Peace”, All For One earned his place as one of My Hero Academia’s biggest villains and this one fan has honored the villain with this gritty cosplay!

Reddit User PetesCastle shared their interpration of All For One, perfectly presenting the leader of the League of Villains in real life, looking as if he is ready to once again beat down All Might to enact his sinister plans and lead the way for Shigaraki to take the reins of the next generation of villains:

Videos by ComicBook.com

When All For One first appeared, he was a force of nature. Having the ability to steal quirks and add them to his own, the League of Villains creator challenged All Might to a final fight that would decide the future of not just the city but the world. As the two battered away at one another, All Might lost the majority of his power but managed to get a final finishing blow against All Might. As the villain was defeated, he was placed under lock and key in a maximum security prison, acting more as a “Hannibal Lecter” style character than the original physical threat he was, though the damage was done. The “Symbol of Peace” mantle was now passed from All Might to Midoriya.

What do you think of this amazing cosplay from My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.