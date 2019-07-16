Cosplaying Lizard Perfectly Captures My Hero Academia’s All Might

Powers or no powers, All Might is looking to return to the spotlight in this upcoming season of My Hero Academia. Acting more than ever as a tutor for young Midoriya, aka Deku the inheritor of One For All, Toshinori Yagi lost most of his power while fighting the nefarious machinations of All For One. Regardless of his fading power, everyone still respects and recognizes the “Symbol of Peace” and honors him in both the fictional and real world. All Might has even managed to breach his way into the animal kingdom, with a lizard of all things cosplaying the main man of MHA.

Twitter User RhyahTheDragon is a bearded dragon that cosplays as numerous anime characters, and now the lizard has decided that its time to bring the “Symbol of Peace” to life as only he can:

Surprisingly enough, there is a prominent “Lizard Man” in My Hero Academia, more specifically within the roster of the League of Villains. The character of Spinner has modeled himself after the “hero killer” Stain, wearing an outfit that clearly pays homage to the 90s throwback villain. While his specific quirk has yet to be revealed, he’s an amazing swordsman and has been helping out the younger generation of villains in their fight against UA Academy and the general hero population.

All Might on the other hand is about as heroic as a character can get. Suffering from a lifetime of fighting evil, the early episodes of the series saw Yagi giving his powers to Midoriya with Deku giving his all into training to become the new “Symbol of Peace”. With three seasons under the heroes belt, Midoriya continues to grow in strength while All Might continues to lose his. While he can still transform into his buff superhero alter ego, Yagi can only do it for seconds at a time and will surely lose the power to do so forever.

What do you think of this bearded lizard cosplay for everyone’s favorite anime super hero, All Might? What do you think of the lizard man villain of Spinner? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.