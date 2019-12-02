My Hero Academia Creator Hypes Spider-Man: Noir’s Return

More often than not, the line between manga and comics is easily blurred. While each medium has its own aesthetic, Western comics are taking more from manga than ever before and vice versa. My Hero Academia shows how such blending can work in favor of fans, and it seems like the manga’s creator is ready to source some inspiration from a new Marvel series.

Not long ago, the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump went live, and it was there fans got a comment from Kohei Horikoshi. The creator of My Hero Academia put out a fiery chapter that made fans of the Todoroki Clan plenty emotional, but some got distracted by a comment the artist left.

As the magazine always does, it collected some one-liners from all of the creators contributing to the issue. Weekly Shonen Jump offered Horikoshi a top spot, and the artist revealed his unbridled excitement for a limited Marvel series about Spider-Man Noir.

“I’m so excited about the Spider-Man: Noir limited series coming out next year!”

Clearly, Horikoshi is a Marvel fanatic through and through, but this is no surprise to fans. In a past interview with ComicBook.com, the artist said Spider-Man is his favorite Marvel hero, and he really loved the Superior Spider-Man comic run. Now, it seems like a new iteration of the hero has caught his eye, and it isn’t hard to see why.

The upcoming Spider-Man: Noir series is slated to come out in March 2020. The five-issue series will be written by Margaret Stohl while Juan Ferreya does the artwork. You can check out the series’s synopsis below and figure out whether you’ll read this limited run alongside Horikoshi next spring:

“The last time we saw him, Spider-Man Noir was murdered at the hands of the Inheritors during SPIDER-GEDDON. But you can’t keep a good spider down, and Spidey Noir is one of the best. After being resurrected through magical means in the forthcoming SPIDER-VERSE #5, Peter Parker of Earth-90214 is going to learn that his world is a whole lot bigger than two-bit gangsters tearing up his friendly neighborhood. The shadow of war looms on the horizon, and in SPIDER-MAN: NOIR #1 it reaches New York!”

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.