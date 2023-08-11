My Hero Academia Creator Channels Horror in New Nightmarish Sketch

My Hero Academia is in the throes of its final manga arc, pitting Deku and company against All For One and his dark forces for the fate of Hero Society. In recent interviews, creator Kohei Horikoshi has stated that should he work on a new manga series following Class 1-A's story, it would be one that would be on the scarier side. Before we see Horikoshi's potential horror series, the creator has shared artwork that shoes he might be prepping to enter a creepy new world.

While My Hero Academia certainly isn't considered a horror series, there have been some truly horrific moments in the history of the shonen franchise. Most specifically, the backstory of Shigaraki saw the soon-to-be villain discovering his Quirk, but by doing so, accidentally murdering most of his family. Other villains such as Toga, Twice, Dabi, and many more have backgrounds that are quite horrific and seemed like some major foreshadowing for their future villainous careers. While Horikoshi has stated that he'd love to try working on a horror manga, he has yet to reveal when, or if, a new series from the creator of UA Academy will emerge.

My Horror Academia

Kohei Horikoshi created startling new art for the upcoming Weekly Shonen Jump Special, introducing a faceless figure that looks far creepier than most of the characters in My Hero Academia. Despite Horikoshi moving toward the grand finale of Class 1-A, he has yet to confirm how many more chapters the shonen series has in its manga future. While some major battles have ended in the last saga, there could still be quite a few chapters to arrive in Weekly Shonen Jump.

Horikoshis Illustration for the Weekly Shonen Jump Special 'Summer Vacation Diary' in Issue #36/37 pic.twitter.com/eaRTCH1onb — ever (@DabisPoleDance) August 6, 2023

On the anime front, My Hero Academia has confirmed that a seventh season is in the works from Studio BONES. Also in the anime adaptation's future, My Hero Academia is receiving a fourth feature-length film. No details have been released about the new movie in the shonen franchise, though it will be in good company with the likes of Two Heroes, Heroes Rising, and World Heroes Mission.

Do you want to see Kohei Horikoshi try out a horror manga when he brings his superhero story to a close? What is your most anticipated anime project for My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.