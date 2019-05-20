My Hero Academia Creator Praises Avengers: Endgame

My Hero Academia continues to be one of the most popular action manga and anime franchises currently running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, and the series has been especially huge in the West as series creator Kohei Horikoshi has been pretty open about incorporating influences and elements from Western superhero comics into his work. It’s no secret that Horikoshi is fans of characters like Spider-Man, so what did he think of the big new Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Avengers: Endgame?

With the release of the latest chapter of My Hero Academia, Horikoshi’s accompanying author comment revealed that he not only recently saw the film, but had high praise for it.

As shared by YourAnimeGuy on Reddit, Horikoshi shared the following comment about Avengers: Endgame, “I saw Endgame. I’m glad I got to see it in theaters. I’m really looking forward to the Thor figure.” Horikoshi not only is glad to see the film in theaters, but positively responded to Thor’s new look as well. Thor’s new look was one of the more divisive elements of the film, but Horikoshi is on the supporters of the new look. So much so that he wants a figure of it!

Now’s the best time to jump into the series if you have yet to do so as My Hero Academia Season 4 is officially scheduled to premiere this October. It’s one of the biggest anime releases of the year overall, and My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

As for Avengers: Endgame, you can still find the film dominating theaters around the world as it inches closer to the highest grossing box office performance of all time. Which means that if you still want to see Thor’s new look that Horikoshi mentions here, there is still an opportunity to do so in theaters! There’s a good chance it will be sticking around for as long as it’s able to with this kind of success.