My Hero Academia Creator Shares New Deku/Shigaraki Art For Anime’s Return

My Hero Academia has returned with a new episode of its seventh season. While creator Kohei Horikoshi might have already released the final chapter of the manga, the mangaka is still more than willing to draw new renditions of his heroes and villains alike. Thanks to Studio Bones’ anime pitting Deku against Shigaraki, Horikoshi was more than willing to share a brand new take on the confrontation featuring All For One and One For All. As is normally the case, Kohei still has the goods when it comes to bringing his characters to life via his art.

As was revealed in My Hero Academia’s latest episode, Deku has hit the ground floor running in taking the fight to Shigaraki. Finally arriving back at UA Academy following a hiccup caused by Toga’s interference in the final plan of attack, Midoriya was given a hand by Star And Stripe’s allies in returning to the battlefield. While Midoriya showed off his fair share of Quirks in the latest brawl, his true power has been unleashed thanks to the Second Vestige of One For All, Kudo. Utilizing the power of Gearshift, things are looking bright for both Midoriya and his fellow crime fighters.

All For One Vs One For All

Despite having his Quirks removed by Eraserhead and Monoma, Shigaraki is still a force to be reckoned with. Utilizing his new body to its fullest, Tomura wields a strength on a similar level as All Might along with some freakish appendages that are springing out of his body.

https://x.com/horikoshiko/status/1824722143248048610

Recently, we here at ComicBook had the opportunity to chat with series creator Kohei Horikoshi regarding his franchise and how it was influenced by Marvel’s resident Wall Crawler, “This may be slightly different from the purpose of your question, but there is a scene in Spider-Man 2 starring Tobey Maguire, in which Spider-Man stops a runaway train. There, ordinary passengers see Spider-Man’s true face. But then a child hands him the mask he found and says, “I won’t tell anyone.” I think that scene depicts the answer to the question, ‘What is a hero?’ A hero is a person who helps ordinary people, and ordinary people who help them in turn. I think this is the answer to the question, and there is nothing more to it than that.”

