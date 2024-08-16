My Hero Academia: Deku Voice Actor Unpacks the Source of the Hero’s Strength

The My Hero Academia manga might be over but the anime adaptation continues with its seventh season still releasing new episodes. Now that Izuku Midoriya has finally made his way back to UA Academy, he has the biggest battle of his life facing him down as he is the only one with the power to take down Shigaraki. Recently, we here at ComicBook had the opportunity to chat with Deku’s Japanese voice actor, Daiki Yamashita, when it comes to the anime protagonist and where Yamashita believes the source of Izuku’s strength comes from.

In our exclusive interview with Yamashita, the voice actor unsurprisingly states that Deku gets a little help from his friends when it comes to attaining his strength, both physically and emotionally, “Well, many things have happened to Izuku, but I think his faith in people has become even stronger as a result. That isthe source of his strength. So by believing in other people, you can go further than you could have on your own.”

Daiki continues, “By getting help from someone, you can reach a view you couldn’t see on your own. I think Deku feels that power in the truest sense of the word. He didn’t hide himself away, he told everyone around him. As a result of reaching out, I think Izuku’s true character pushed him to give back what he had received from everyone in an even bigger way. It made him even stronger.”

Deku’s Future in The Anime

On top of chatting about Deku’s strength, Daiki also explored what the anime future of Izuku might be in the face of the manga finale, “When you start talking about overcoming obstacles with others, that is when the story begins… Izuku and his friends are fighting under the banner of bringing back everyone’s smiles. As Deku shared at the start of season seven, his hope is to bring back everyone’s smiles. He is going to fight with all his might, imagining in his head the smiles that are going to be brought back. One of my personal hopes is that Deku and the others will be able to bring back those smiles, but I also want the heroes to end up with smiles on their faces. When people think about those returning smiles, they might not think about the smiles of heroes, but I hope that the heroes who saved us will also have smiles on their faces.”

