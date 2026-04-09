My Hero Academia Creator Reveals Alternate Scenes For The Series

The end has come and gone for My Hero Academia, though the shonen franchise still has some gas in the tank before we bid a final farewell to UA Academy. Following the conclusion of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, the main anime series will release an epilogue episode next month titled “More.” Recently, thanks to the My Hero Academia exhibit erected in Japan, fans have been able to revisit pivotal moments from both the shonen series’ manga and anime adaptation. On top of seeing how the story of Izuku Midoriya came together, creator Kohei Horikoshi discussed how Class 1-A’s story was originally quite different from what we’ve come to know.

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My Hero Academia’s Original Art Exhibition has arrived in Japan, with various manga pages and panels on full display. With many of the printings, Horikoshi added commentary to the artwork, revealing some of the original plans he had for 1-A’s story. To start, Kohei described how he found himself rushing the “Forest Training Camp Arc,” which took place in the anime’s third season. According to the manga artist, the fan response to the arc was “negative,” and thus he found himself moving faster from what he had originally planned. This decision spawned the “Deku Vs. Muscular” fight, which ultimately made Horikoshi satisfied with his decision. This season three arc wasn’t the only arc that Kohei had changed course on, however.

My Hero Academia’s Original Plans

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

On top of the Forest Training Camp Arc, Horikoshi revealed that he had originally planned the final battle of the series to be a little different from what shonen fans would come to know. Initially, the manga artist wasn’t going to have Shoto Todoroki be a part of the final confrontation with Dabi, instead, wanting it to focus on Endeavor and Shoto’s other family members. To date, Kohei still isn’t sure if he made the right decision, according to his commentary that was revealed as part of the exhibition.

Horikoshi also revealed that the final confrontation between Uravity and Toga was planned a little differently from what shonen enthusiasts saw. Originally, the manga artist wanted the blood-drinking villainess to tell Ochaco one final message: “Please, don’t forget me.” Kohei shot down this original idea, believing that this moment might be seen as a “curse on Ochaco.” Horikoshi also questioned whether this original scene would exclude Uravity from her significant part in this conflict.

Finally, Horikoshi had originally planned on bringing back All Might’s power using Eri’s “Rewind” ability. Ultimately, the artist couldn’t seem to make this idea work, according to his commentary at the MHA Exhibit, causing him to discard this potential return. Luckily, All Might still survived his fight against All For One, using a suit of armor to stay on the battlefield and land some major blows on the anime’s big bad.

What do you think of Kohei Horikoshi’s original ideas for My Hero Academia? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Rukasu