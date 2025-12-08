My Hero Academia’s Anime Might Be Making A Big Mistake For The Finale

At long last, My Hero Academia’s anime is going to end, with there only being one episode left at the time of writing. Just like with the manga, the anime’s final arc has been far from perfect, but at the very least, it will end on nothing if not a high note.

My Hero Academia’s finale will surely be great to watch, but unfortunately, it might not be as great as it could be; based on how the penultimate episode played out, the anime might be cutting out an essential part of the manga’s finale, and that would make the finale feel shallow in a way that would be hard to justify.

Why My Hero Academia’s Anime Finale Has A Big Problem

The penultimate episode of My Hero Academia covered half of chapter #429, and based on the preview for the finale, the next episode should cover the second half, Koki Terumoto’s story, and chapter #430. Considering how much content is left to cover, though, that means that My Hero Academia chapter #431, the true finale, won’t be adapted in the anime.

At the moment, there are rumors of an OVA for the anime marketed as a 12th episode, and that will likely adapt chapter #431, and even the second epilogue, in some capacity. That still means that fans will have to wait even longer to see My Hero Academia’s proper ending, though, and that’s disappointing for old and new fans alike.

Why My Hero Academia Chapter 431 Is So Important To The Story

My Hero Academia’s anime probably won’t end with chapter #431, and that’s more disappointing than people probably realize. A big part of why My Hero Academia’s ending was so controversial was for how rushed it was, so chapter #431 was so beloved for how much closure it added to the story, especially when it came to Izuku and Ochaco’s relationship.

The preview for the finale suggests that it will expand on the manga’s original finale, and that new content could make up for the hollow nature of the original ending. Even so, not adapting chapter #431 removes so much of what redeemed My Hero Academia’s ending into a great one, so even then, it’s hard to feel excited about it.

If My Hero Academia’s anime doesn’t adapt chapter #431, then the anime will inevitably end anticlimactically and could be just as controversial as the manga’s original ending, if not more so. It does seem like things are being done to work around that, but as it stands, it’s hard not to feel that the finale will be disappointing.