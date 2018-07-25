‘My Hero Academia’ Creator Thanks Fans for SDCC Welcoming With Touching Message

My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi made the trek across seas to celebrate his series with fans in the West at San Diego Comic-Con and the experience for everyone was so great overall, Horikoshi had to thank fans for it on Twitter.

The usually shy creator shared quite the loving message to fans on Twitter with a sketch of his characters at the convention.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Horikoshi’s note reads, “To those who came to visit me at SDCC, I was really happy to hear your words and cheers! Since I didn’t speak English, and was so nervous, I might have failed to express it correctly, but your enthusiasm really did cheer me up. Thank you so much, I don’t think I would ever forget this moment in my life! To those I unfortunately didn’t have a chance to greet, I wish I could have! When possible, I’ll come again. Thank you so much for reading the Manga and watching the Anime of My Hero Academia! I hope you keep enjoying them!”

Horikoshi enjoyed his visit just as much as fans enjoyed hosting him, and it’s always a great experience to see when fans and the creator both have a positive experience following such a huge event like a convention.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan and later in the U.S theaters this Fall. The film recently premiered at Anime Expo 2018 to heaps of praise from those in attendance. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.

ComicBook’s Megan Peters had nothing but good things to say about the film, here’s an excerpt from her review:

“If you’re a fan of My Hero Academia as is, this movie will be up your alley, but the film is electric enough to stun any comic lover. Filled with clear homages to modern-day superhero films, this movie will push an adrenaline rush through audiences who’ve grown tired of the cynicism so present in comics today. So, if you’re still feeling down about Justice League or Avengers: Infinity War, then My Hero Academia: Two Heroes better be on your radar.”