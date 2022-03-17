My Hero Academia Cosplay Gets Dabi All Heated Up

My Hero Academia fans love their villains, and few of these baddies outshine Dabi. The cremation hero is cold to the core, but his bright blue flames will heat up any battle he steps into. The manga’s recent focus on Dabi has only shone more light on his cause, and of course, his fans are living for the attention. And now, one gender-bent cosplay is showing off Dabi’s fiercest look yet.

As you can see, the fan yaizaperez tackled the gender-bent look over on Instagram. It was there the anime cosplayer, who has tackled plenty of other fandoms, gave their latest Dabi makeover the spotlight.

“I already did this character a while ago, but I didn’t like how it turned out. I’ve done it again, and I’m more satisfied now. I hope you are too,” they shared.

As you can see above, the My Hero Academia cosplay comes to life with long dark hair that would earn Dabi’s seal of approval. Of course, the villain is littered with burns and staples just as fans see in the anime. This cosplay manages to give the burns a bright pop of color that relays lots of texture. And honestly, it is some of the best make-up effects we have seen in a Dabi cosplay. yet.

If you want to see more of this fan’s work, you can find them on Instagram easily. Their profile can be found over here, so be sure to follow!

