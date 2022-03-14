My Hero Academia Art Brings Dabi’s Pro Hero Design to Life

My Hero Academia knows what buttons to push to make a villain. Over the years, the League has grown leaps and bounds as its baddies have multiplied. Of course, leaders like Dabi continue to shine above the rest, and some fans have wondered what the series might have gone like if these villains had before heroes. So of course, it was just a matter of time before Dabi was given a UA-approved makeover.

The piece comes from Twitter courtesy of dofro_dofro. As you can see below, the artist decided it was time to bring Dabi to life in a new light, so they gave him a pro hero makeover.

Videos by ComicBook.com

an abandoned pro-hero Touya draft but I'll just post it anyway #MHA pic.twitter.com/3PH2ceOne2 — dofro❄️ (@dofro_dofro) March 13, 2022

The artwork highlights Dabi’s white locks as the hero isn’t desperate to dye his hair dark. In this AU, it seems the hero is able to regulate his heat enough to avoid any nasty burn marks. Those patches are all but inseparable from the villain Dabi, so you can see why they were nixed for this look.

As for his costume, Dabi leans into his usual favorite shades. His top is black with gold accents, and there is also a large white panel on the front. A belt keeps Dabi’s trousers in place, and his entire costume is kept sturdy by metal braces.

READ MORE: My Hero Academia: How Will Dabi Be Defeated? | My Hero Academia Preps Dabi’s Final Showdown with Shoto | My Hero Academia Theory May Have Uncovered Dabi’s Worst Weakness

It is hard to imagine a world where Dabi chooses to become a pro hero given all the trauma he has with Endeavor, but you should never say never. No quirk is inherently villainous, and there is still plenty of good Dabi could do with his blue flames. But for now, it seems fans will need to avoid Dabi’s powers because he isn’t pulling any punches.

What do you think about this fan’s take on Dabi? Do you think there’s a reality out there where Dabi thrives as a hero? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.