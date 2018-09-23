‘My Hero Academia’ Proves Dabi is as Deadly as You Feared

The latest My Hero Academia episode revealed a restless world of villains after All Might officially went into retirement following the battle with All For One. The League of Villains is biding their time, and fans saw just how deadly they can be.

Dabi is one of the more intriguing additions to the League of Villains, and fans saw just how willing he is to kill without discretion.

In the latest episode of the series, fans follow the League of Villains’ Twice and he mentions how the League of Villains has separated into different regions for now and are waiting until the heat dies down. In this time, they’re also going to be recruiting new villains to their cause and that’s when fans get a quick glimpse at Dabi.

Dabi comes across a group of villains in the alley, and they all threaten him. Dabi then says that the League doesn’t need trash like them and quickly burns them all alive. Not only does the episode gruesomely reveal the charred remains, but Dabi stands over them nonchalantly. He says that if they are trash, they should at least act as kindling for his flame.

Dabi was seen earlier in the season as part of the attacking squad of villains on U.A.’s forest training camp, and he posed a challenge to Aizawa. But he managed to escape when it was revealed that he was just a clone made by Twice that entire time. His fire quirk was powerful, and it seems as powerful as it did then, but this is the first time that fans have seen Dabi act so boldly.

Not only does this small action confirms how much of a killer the villain really is, it’s only further emphasizing just how terrifying and cutthroat the new League of Villains will be when they re-emerge.

