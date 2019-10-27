My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates New Dabi Figure with Fierce Sketch

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season is dominating screens for the Fall season, and one character fans are hoping to see more of is the ultra popular villain Dabi. This villain has been a mysterious addition to the series ever since he was introduced alongside Toga in the second season, and like that fan-favorite, Dabi has now been immortalized as part of the franchise’s growing list of cool collectible figures. My Hero Academia series creator, Kohei Horikoshi, is just as excited to see Dabi get his chance to shine as a collectible too!

Taking to Twitter to celebrate the upcoming release of the new Dabi figure, Horikoshi shared an intense new sketch for the character and presents a pretty dark take on the fan-favorite villain fans are all to happy to see more of. Check it out below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Along with already getting a ton of adoration from fans with new chapters of the series, Horikoshi has been getting much more love and attention through his Twitter account where he’s previously celebrated new figures of Ochaco Uraraka, Kyoka Jiro, and Shota Aizawa with cool new sketches too! But this Dabi one is extra special considering that it’s been a while since fans have seen the character in either the anime or manga. So it’s fulfilling a pretty strong need.

It’s no mystery as to why Dabi has made such a strong impact among the other villains introduced with Shigaraki’s League of Villains due to his character design and fiery quirk. But his mysterious nature also makes him compelling as well. Although some of his fellow villain compatriots eventually got backstories or arcs exploring their inner thoughts, Dabi still remains an unknown entity for the most part. So there’s a hope Horikoshi has a big story coming up with Dabi, and fans are hoping he’s somehow related to Todoroki. But only time will tell!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.