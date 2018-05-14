‘My Hero Academia’ Leans Into Harley Quinn In Its Latest Episode

If you haven’t heard of My Hero Academia, then it is only a matter of time until you become obsessed. The series is known as one of anime’s top titles these days, and its recent pick-up by Toonami has introduced its superhero story to all sorts of new fans. With its colorful take on heroism, My Hero Academia forges a new path for comic book series, but it does pay homage to those titles that came before it.

So, for those of you caught up with season three, you may have noticed something familiar about Toga. After all, the girl was giving off some serious Harley Quinn vibes.

Over the weekend, the anime unveiled its latest episode, and My Hero Academia pitted Toga against two unassuming fighters. Ochaco and Tsuyu were cornered by the tweaky villain who wanted nothing more than to drink the two’s blood. And, once Toga found herself pinned by Ochaco, fans got a good look at why the baddie could pass for Harley Quinn’s messed up twin.

“You’ve got the same smell as me. There’s someone you like, right,” Toga asks, looking up at Ochaco with a deranged blush.

“You end up wanting to become that person, right? It can’t be helped, right? What kind of person do you like? I love people who are beat up and smell like blood!”

If Toga’s rambling sounds the tiniest bit familiar, then you know a little about Harley Quinn. The DC vixen got her start in Batman: The Animated Series, but she has since become a comic staple. The girl was introduced as a psychiatrist bent on sorting out the Joker, but she fell for the crazed clown instead. Adopting the name Harley Quinn, the psychotic character began idolizing the Joker thanks to his bloody ambitions, and her unhinged personality made a fair few fans uncomfortable. Now, it looks like Toga is following in the DC vixen’s steps, and My Hero Academia has its girl falling head over heels for Izuku nowadays.

Have you ever connected Toga to Harley Quinn? Do you think the vixens have something special in common?