My Hero Academia Confirms SPOILER’S Tragic Death

My Hero Academia has given the heroes of UA Academy what is perhaps their greatest victory, but in taking home the win, Deku and company have also received their greatest loss. With Mirio losing his quirk and several heroes such as Red Riot, Rock Lock, and Fat Gum injured as a result of the battle against Overhaul and his Eight Bullets, our protagonists must also deal with a tragic loss as one of the heroes did not make it home alive. With season four completing its first major story arc, its clear that the battle has taken a heavy toll on all the heroes involved!

Warning! SERIOUS spoilers are coming up for the latest episode of My Hero Academia so if you don’t want this tragic loss revealed, consider yourself warned!

Alas poor Nigtheye, we hardly knew ye. Having been introduced at the start of the season as the former sidekick to All Might, Sir Nighteye’s quirk was both a blessing and a curse. His powers allowed the professional hero to look into the future of anyone he touched for a limited amount of time, which was a harbinger of despair when he believed he saw the deaths of those he cared about.

Foreseeing All Might’s death, Sir Nighteye pleaded for the waning “Symbol Of Peace” to give up the life of a super hero and retire. Of course, his pleas fell upon deaf ears and All Might continued moving forward, finding the young Midoriya to become his heir apparent.

In the battle against Overhaul, Nighteye is impaled by a piece of debris that the leader of the Yakuza hurls his way, stuck in his upper torso and causing his inevitable death. Though Sir is able to hold on long enough to be taken to a hospital following Chisaki’s defeat, it isn’t enough to save his life but at least gives him the opportunity to say farewell to his students, as well as All Might.

Nighteye dies knowing that the future he saw could be changed, as Deku survived his encounter with Overhaul, giving him peace before he passed on to the great hereafter. RIP to one of the best new characters of season four of My Hero Academia!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. If you wanted to check it out for yourself, you can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW. Funimation will also soon be bringing My Hero Academia’s second big movie, Heroes Rising, to North America on February 26th.