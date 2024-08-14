My Hero Academia Creator Unpacks the Secret Behind Deku’s Ideal Date

My Hero Academia’s creator opened up about the big secret behind what Izuku Midoriya looks for in an ideal date. My Hero Academia might have ended its run in the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine earlier this Summer, but the franchise is far from done thanks to new releases of the TV anime and the recent release of its newest movie in theaters in Japan. With My Hero Academia: You’re Next now in theaters, fans in attendance were treated to a special manga freebie where the creator offered up some fun new tidbits about each of the characters.

My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi has been sharing some fun tidbits about the heroes in response to fans wondering about aspects of their personality not explored in the main series, and one fan asked about Deku’s idea of romance. When he’s been confessed to in the past he’s thought of dates such as going out for crepes or going on dates to theme parks. As Horikoshi explains (noted by @aitaikimochi on X), Deku’s ideal date comes from the fact he likely thinks it’s special to share a food that’s hard to split.

Deku’s Idea of Romance

When we’ve seen Deku confessed to in My Hero Academia, the series outright called him a nerd because of the fact he can’t really handle someone having a crush on him. Even when Himiko Toga tells him he loves her during the final battle with the villains, for a moment Deku short circuits and notes that they would go on dates to theme parks and share crepes or something along those lines. This got Ochaco Uraraka’s attention in the moment too as this was the first time she heard Deku speak of these kinds of things.

As Horikoshi explains, Deku’s idea of a date is just kind of a guess, “I guess he thought it’s special to share food that’s hard to split? He probably saw someone doing that at a theme park or something.” Hilariously, Horikoshi never really seemed to focus on romance with My Hero Academia either way. If Deku has love in his future, it’s something that fans might get to see someday in a future release. But for now, it’s a good look into how Deku views love, romance and dating.