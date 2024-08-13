My Hero Academia Creator Unpacks Mirko’s Ideal Type

My Hero Academia has officially come to an end, and the creator has used that time to reveal what the Rabbit Hero Mirko looks for in a partner. Fans of My Hero Academia have plenty to celebrate as not has Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series come to an end after ten years of running in the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but the anime is reaching a high point with Season 7’s newest episodes airing through the Summer. This is also at the same time that the fourth movie in the franchise is currently hitting in theaters across Japan.

With the release of My Hero Academia: You’re Next now working its way through theaters, and it hitting the United States and Canada later this Fall, the creator behind it all has shared some fun new details about each of the characters. In a special booklet released alongside the film for fans inn Japan in attendance, series creator Kohei Horikoshi shared some fun new details that fans didn’t know before. This included Mirko as he was asked about her ideal type. And that ideal? Strong.

Mirko in My Hero Academia Season 7

My Hero Academia: What Is Mirko’s Ideal Type

As revealed by My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi (as spotted by @aitaikimochii on X), Mirko’s ideal type is stronger than she is. Given how strong of a pro hero she already is, it’s hard to believe that there would be someone like that out there for her. And with a series like this that doesn’t really focus on romance (or even making sure that some romances are confirmed before the series comes to an end), fans are likely never going to see Mirko go down this path either.

My Hero Academia: You’re Next is now screening in theaters across Japan, and will be releasing in the United States and Canada in English subtitled and dubbed audio beginning on October 11th. TOHO Animation teases the film as such:

“‘Next, it’s your turn!’ In a society where heroes and villains continuously battle in the name of peace and chaos, Deku, a U.A. High School student who aspires to be the best hero he can be, confronts the villain who imitates the hero he’s long admired. Can Deku and the rest of U.A. High Class 1-A protect the world by putting an end to Dark Might, the man claiming to be the new Symbol of Peace?”