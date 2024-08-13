My Hero Academia: You’re Next Opening Released Ahead of U.S. Premiere: Watch

My Hero Academia: You’re Next has released its opening ahead of its worldwide premiere! My Hero Academia is currently taking over the world as not only has Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series ended its ten year run in the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but the anime is at a major high with both the release of Season 7 airing this Summer and a new feature film hitting across theaters. My Hero Academia: You’re Next is the fourth major film in the franchise telling a new story, and Deku and the others heroes need to take on a villainous new version of All Might.

My Hero Academia: You’re Next is now in theaters across Japan, and will be hitting theaters around the world later this year. That means some fans have already gotten to see how the fight against the new Dark Might has fared for Deku and the others. But thankfully, we’ve now gotten a new look at the film itself with the early release of the opening theme sequence for My Hero Academia: You’re Next that showcases many of the characters at the center of the new movie. Check out the creditless version of the opening below:

My Hero Academia: You’re Next U.S. Release Date

My Hero Academia: You’re Next is now screening in theaters across Japan, and will be releasing in the United States and Canada in English subtitled and dubbed audio beginning on October 11th. TOHO Animation teases the film as such, “‘Next, it’s your turn!’ In a society where heroes and villains continuously battle in the name of peace and chaos, Deku, a U.A. High School student who aspires to be the best hero he can be, confronts the villain who imitates the hero he’s long admired. Can Deku and the rest of U.A. High Class 1-A protect the world by putting an end to Dark Might, the man claiming to be the new Symbol of Peace?”

Featuring My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi as the supervisor and new character designer, My Hero Academia: You’re Next will be directed by Tensai Okamura for studio Bones. Yosuke Kuroda will be returning from the TV anime to write the script, Yoshihiko Umakoshi returns to provide the character designs, and Yuki Hayashi returns to compose the music. New characters and cast coming to the film include Kenta Miyake as Dark Might, Meru Nukumi as Anna Scervino, Mamoru Miyano as Giulio Gandini, Ken Uo as Hugo, Yuki Ono as Kamil, Minako Kotobuki as Deborah, Yusuke Kobayashi as Paulo, Michitake Kikuchi as Simon, and Masaki Terasoma as Bruno.