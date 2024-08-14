My Hero Academia VA Daiki Yamashita Sheds Light on Deku’s State of Mind in Season 7

My Hero Academia’s seventh season recently took a quick hiatus thanks to the 2024 Summer Olympics. Now that the games are over, the future of the anime adaptation might not have any more delays in portraying the final fight of the shonen franchise. Following the recent major cliffhanger, Izuku Midoriya has finally arrived back to UA to fight against Shigaraki in what will be the biggest confrontation of the seventh season. Recently, we here at ComicBook had the opportunity to chat with Deku’s Japanese voice actor, Daiki Yamashita, regarding his approach to Midoriya in season seven and how he has changed his approach in the latest season.

As My Hero Academia fans witnessed, season seven saw the original plan to defeat Shigaraki and All For One go awry thanks to one giant monkey wrench. Rather than seeing Deku immediately arrive at UA Academy to spring a trap on Tomura Shigaraki, the One For All wielder was pulled away by the nefarious Toga. Expressing her love for Deku, both Froppy and Uravity were able to give Midoriya an escape route from Toga that saw him moving as fast as possible to face Shigaraki. Unfortunately, the main hero might have arrived too late as Bakugo is struggling to stay alive following a nearly life-ending assault.

Deku unleashes his One For All in My Hero Academia Season 7

Daiki Yamashita Talks Deku

In chatting with Daiki Yamashita, the voice actor broke down Deku’s current state of mind while also confirming that Izuku Midoriya “At the end of the 6th season, the place where the story ended left me with a very important feeling. It was that everyone fought together in the end. Everyone came together to bring Izuku back. As such, one strong, big emotion took root inside Izuku, and so when he was facing season seven, I felt that Izuku’s eyes were filled with much more hope than when he was fighting alone in season six. He’s stronger, so I really wanted to voice that feeling and get it across.”

Luckily, Deku has never been stronger than he is right now in My Hero Academia’s anime. Now that he has an extremely good sense of how to use his various Quirks, Midoriya also has frequent conversations with the Vestiges of One For All, granting him another ace in the hole.

