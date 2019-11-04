My Hero Academia Fan Imagines Deku’s Next Suit Upgrade

Izuku Midoriya is a hero like few others. My Hero Academia set up the boy to become the next Symbol of Peace, and his tutelage under All Might will see him to that status. These days, the hero is far from his goal, but Deku takes one step closer to succeeding All Might by the day. And as he approaches his destiny, fans figure Deku will need a brand-new suit.

After all, Pro Heroes are defined by their image, and that means Hero Costumes are a big deal. All Might was able to inspire confidence in so many thanks to his costume’s bright colors and jovial tone. Deku will need something similar as he grows older, and one My Hero Academia fan decided to give their take on the will-be overhaul.

Over on Reddit, an artist known as ort9404 shared their vision of Izuku’s next mask. These days, Deku has taken his costume a long way from when his mother first made it. Additional armor and padding has been added to give Deku better support on the battlefield, and this helmet upgrade does the same.

Not only does the helmet above put Izuku’s face grate in a fixed position, but the whole mask is covered. There are eye slits where Deku can look out from, and their color matches All Might’s costume.

As for the rest of the mask, it features some streamlined technology. You can see a bit of Deku’s green hair out of the back of the mask, and it blends in rather well. This is the kind of mask any top Pro Hero would want, and My Hero Academia fans can only hope Izuku gets something this nice down the line.

Of course, Deku has a long way to go as a Pro Hero before he hits this point. The boy has yet to master more than 20% of One For All let alone his other powers. Izuku will need to train hard to get a handle on his quirks, but a suit upgrade here and there could push Deku to work even harder.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.