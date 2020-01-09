My Hero Academia Drops Dangerous Terminator Easter Egg

My Hero Academia has become a go-to story for millions of people. The series has charmed so many with its superhero tale, and creator Kohei Horikoshi has found other ways to honor pop culture through his manga. Time and again, the artist has dropped little easter eggs for fans to find,and his most recent nod is really hard to miss.

Not long ago, the most recent chapter of My Hero Academia went out. The character let fans meet up with Class 1-A as the kids showed off the fruits of their work studies. Of course, Izuku grew leaps thanks to his tutelage under the Pro Hero Endeavor, but he was not alone. All of his classmates grew, and they became strong enough to tackle from Terminator wannabes.

Yes, that is right. My Hero Academia just dipped into Terminator. The homage was given in the first few pages as Class 1-A fought against some robots. The crazed mechs have a major beef with humanity, and the group of robots drop some lines which confirm their ties to Terminator.

“Get terminated, humans,” one of the robots cries.

“We are the Skynet of this world,” another chimes in before a third adds, “Get them! Today is judgement day!”

Clearly, these Terminator robots are eager to take over the world, and their Skynet leanings prove they mean business. Sadly for them, Class 1-A was ready to take them down, so rogue robots better think twice before taking on these pro heroes.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia also launched its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this month.