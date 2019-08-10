My Hero Academia Editor Teases Major Reveals After Current Arc

My Hero Academia‘s has been a huge hit with fans lately despite the major shift of focus over to Shigaraki and the League of the Villains. This villain focused arc has seen a greater exploration into what makes Shigaraki and his fellow villains tick, and fans have been wondering just how much the further the series will be shaking up when Midoriya and the hero world return to the manga after this arc wraps up. Turns out there’s even more major reveals to come.

In a recent interview with My Hero Academia Editor Yoritomi, he teased that after this villain focused arc fans will see lots of surprising reveals and new info that will make the series even more “heated” than it is now.

According to Heroaca editor Yoritomi, after this arc we’ll be getting a lot of heated stuff with a lot of reveals and new info that’ll really surprise us. It’ll be even more heated than now. Both Horikoshi and Yoritomi are putting in a lot of effort into coming events. — トウガラシ (@iceemperor_mh) August 9, 2019

As noted by @iceemperor_mh on Twitter, the series will feature “a lot of heated stuff” with reveals and new info that will “really surprise” fans. Series creator Kohei Horikoshui and Yoritomi are putting a lot of effort into these future events, and the series will reach a new level of intensity as the series moves forward. These comments are certainly interesting considering fans have been ruminating their own theories about the series for quite a while.

For the last few arcs, the series has been revealing much more than ever before about the greater mysteries of its series. Midoriya has tapped into a mysterious One For All singularity and unlocked more quirks, Shigaraki has reached a new level of power as he overcame his inner trauma, and of course, there are lingering theories such as Midoriya having interacted with One For All’s villainous doctor as a child, Dabi potentially being a member of the Todoroki family, and of course, the reveal of the U.A. Academy traitor still waiting in the wings.

So regardless of what reveals are coming, it’s clear that the series manga is at a much different place than ever before. And it’s only going to be fiercer from here on out.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film.