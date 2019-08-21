My Hero Academia Star Shouts Out One Fiery Endeavor Cosplay

My Hero Academia‘s filled with tons of cool characters with even cooler hero costumes, and one of the major standouts is the Pro Hero Endeavor. But while his fellow pro heroes and even heroes in training have been brought to life by fans through impressive cosplay, Endeavor has seen fewer attempts. It’s probably because it must be tough to realistically take on a look that’s constantly fueled by a raging fire, but one artist shared their attempt to great success.

One Cosplay Artist’s Endeavor cosplay was so amazing, in fact, that the voice of Endeavor himself, Patrick Seitz, took to Twitter to share his compliments for the “damned impressive” work that he wished he was able to witness in-person!

Videos by ComicBook.com

I wish I’d seen this in-person! Damned impressive! 👍 https://t.co/fzgzFjvoJz — Patrick Seitz (@Seitz_Unseen) August 17, 2019

For those wondering who crafted this amazing cosplay, it’s actually the work of Cosplay Artist @asolocab (who you can find on Instagram here). It’s not only impressive work in motion as the light up effects perfectly recreate Endeavor’s constantly roaring fire, but it’s also packed to the brim with a great attention to detail in the work. @asolocab shared two cool examples of this fire cosplay, and you can check them out below. It’s one thing to see it still, but it’s another thing to see it in motion up close!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salad (@asolocab) on Aug 7, 2019 at 4:42pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salad (@asolocab) on Aug 8, 2019 at 3:31pm PDT

Although the character’s return hasn’t been confirmed just yet, fans might be seeing more of Patrick Seitz as Endeavor in the upcoming fourth season of My Hero Academia. Premiering October 12th in Japan, Funimation will be streaming the series in the United States upon its release. There’s currently no word on the release date for the SimulDub as of this writing, however.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.