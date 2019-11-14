My Hero Academia Gives Update on Endeavor’s Redemption Arc

My Hero Academia fans have strong opinions when it comes to a very special Pro Hero. While All Might is universally adored, Endeavor stoked the ire of millions with his abusive ways. The top hero destroyed his family by abusing them, but Endeavor has tried to redeem himself as of late.

Now, My Hero Academia is giving fans an update on whether Endeavor can be forgiven. The hero has several people he must make amends with to move forward, and it seems his wife is ready to move past the worst of things. But when it comes to his sons, the outcome isn’t quite so clear.

Recently, the series put out a new chapter which updated fans on Endeavor and his redemption status. Readers met up with the Pro Hero at his home as his daughter hosted a dinner for his new students. Shoto came to eat along with Izuku and Katsuki, but things got tense when a spat broke out. It ended up with Shoto’s older brother storming out from dinner, but the half-and-half hero may be close to forgiving his dad.

“Honestly, I don’t know how I should feel about him. I still haven’t seen anything,” Shoto tells his sister about their dad, lamenting the older man’s lack of outward repentance. However, Izuku seems to think Shoto’s hesitation stems from something very different.

“Todoroki, I think you’re getting yourself ready to be able to forgive him.”

Unlike Natsu who is still furious with his father, Shoto has come to terms with his past. Endeavor was horribly abusive to the boy and his mother which is something Shoto will never forget, but he’s willing to move on from it since his mom has. Still, it is taking time for Shoto to reach that point of no return, so My Hero Academia fans are curious to see whether Endeavor will ever impress his youngest enough to earn forgiveness.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.