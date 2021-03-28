My Hero Academia Editor Teases the Story's End Following Final Act Reveal

✖

My Hero Academia is living its best life right now following the premiere of season five. The show promises to bring plenty of much-anticipated action to the screen, and the manga is also on the rise. After all, the story is more intense now than ever before, and one of the manga's editors is opening up about how long it will be before Izuku's journey ends.

The discussion was held over the weekend during AnimeJapan. The event welcomed the editors of My Hero Academia, and it was there Taguchi spoke with his co-workers for fans. During the chat, the editor broke silence on the manga's reveal that the final act has arrived, and Taguchi says the finale could be a long way away still.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

"In the past, whenever a Shonen Jump manga enters its final arc, it usually means it will take forever to finish. We do not know how much we have left until the ending of the story, but what I can say is that the manga will get more and more exciting," Taguchi told fans (via Aitaikimochi).

"Alongside the anime, we will head forward towards the ending, and we hope you all enjoy the ride!"

Clearly, Taguchi and his fellow editors saw all of the discussion online about the final act. The big announcement came with the manga's latest chapter as readers saw Izuku abandon his spot at school. The vigilante has set a course by himself to face All For One, and this shift was made even more shocking by the reveal of the My Hero Academia's final act. It seems Taguchi isn't convinced the manga will end anytime soon, but creator Kohei Horikoshi is ready to set up his endgame. So if you have not caught up with the manga fully, well - now would be the time to do so!

What do you think of this final act announcement? What do you need My Hero Academia to do before wrapping its story?