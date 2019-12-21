My Hero Academia’s Creator Already Has the Series Ending in Mind

My Hero Academia‘s central conceit has always been that it’s a flashback as Izuku Midoriya tells the story of how he became the number one hero, but it can be easy to forget that when seeing the series unfold with each new chapter. This conceit means that series creator Kohei Horikoshi had an idea of where he wants the series to go, but it seems like recent developments have made this end point all the more clear to the prominent creator. But the actual ending of the series has been a major point of interest after it was revealed that the new film, Heroes Rising, uses one of Horikoshi’s original idea for an ending.

In an interview for a special pack-in with the release of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising in theaters (as shared by @aitaikimochi on Twitter), Horikoshi revealed that now he’s writing the story with the ending in mind from here on out as we head to the “last part of the story.”

As Horikoshi teases, “I consciously write the story with the ending in mind. From here on out, the story is going to have really huge developments. The world of [My Hero Academia] is filled with so many different characters with their own different thoughts and actions, and they will all intertwine together as we head towards the last part of the story.”

Seeing Horikoshi’s comments reflect many of the recent developments of the manga that have pushed the series in a far more intense direction. The series has been building to a huge fight between the heroes and villains over the last few arcs, and the effects of All Might and All For One’s major fight is still being seen to this day.

Horikoshi having the ending in mind shouldn’t be a bad sign to fans who are worried that the series will be ending soon as it most likely means that each new arc will have major ramifications going forward. Horikoshi has begun laying the groundwork for the endgame of the series, and now we’re going to have to pay that much closer attention to each reveal.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia also launched its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this month.