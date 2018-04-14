New ‘My Hero Academia’ Preview Explores Kouta’s Past

My Hero Academia fans were just introduced to Kouta, a young boy who’s working with the Pussycats. But as Izuku wants to get close to him, fans are about to learn a lot more behind his past.

The next episode of the series’ third season is all about Kouta, as the series’ next episode preview teases Izuku getting as close to the mysterious kid as he can.

Kouta made an incredible impression on My Hero Academia fans as the most recent episode introduced him as a no-nonsense helper to the Pussycats. He especially left his mark on Izuku, who was punched in the scrotum soon after meeting the young boy. After Izuku saves him from falling to his death at the hot springs (which Kouta fainted after seeing the girl’s bodies), he learns Kouta’s tragic past and the fact that Kouta’s view on heroes has been tainted is definitely bother Izuku on another level.

So now Izuku will try and get closer to him, and the results of which is first seen during the preview as Kouta clearly doesn’t want to talk to Izuku. Kouta’s parents were killed in the line of hero duty and now hates the idea of heroes, so breaking his shell will not be easy. Meanwhile, Class 1-A have begun their intense boot camp as the League of Villains prepares their first strike.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the originalmanga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

The third season of the series is currently adapting the the School Trip arc, the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive.