‘My Hero Academia’ Fans Are Loving Season 3 So Far

The third season of My Hero Academia has somehow managed to keep up a frantic pace for the first few episodes of it coming back. Not only has the season delivered many great moments, but fans still feel its strength after the latest episode.

The latest episode featured a major turn in the clash between the U.A. Academy students and the League of Villains as the Vanguard Action Squad was able to capture both Bakugo and Tokoyami by episode’s end.

But there were some great highlights as Tokoyami’s Dark Shadow showed off its immense strength, the villainess Toga revealed just how twisted she is, Ochaco and Tsuyu got a great moment to shine, and fans are still surprised the series is still holding strong this far in.

Read on to find out what fans are saying about My Hero Academia so far, and let us know what you feel in the comments!

Well this episode of My Hero Academia escalated very quickly pic.twitter.com/dJBPiiqHOh — Noble (@Lost_Pause_) May 12, 2018

My Hero Academia is so good right now dude fuck me seeing the training camp arc animated is amazing — Chrollo Lucilfer (@MiloticSama) May 12, 2018

Friend: My Hero Academia is my favorite anime, the openings are amazing. Definitely a top tier anime.



Me: pic.twitter.com/F8WyDAoTQo — Nejire Hado (@WaveMotionQuirk) May 13, 2018

me and Ruth watching the new episode of My Hero Academia this morning pic.twitter.com/xsOcEcVJxy — henry (@henryvillafue) May 13, 2018

20 minutes is not enough for this show #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/srP7K7Je0u — Arkeus (@Arkeus88) May 12, 2018

#MyHeroAcademia Season 3 episode 6 was so good! Such a cliff hanger ahh can’t wait for next week! pic.twitter.com/B4Coy77qC3 — Blastoon #Blastoon1k (@Blastoon_) May 12, 2018

My Hero Academia season 3 has been so good so far — Kakashi (@AnbuGraduate) May 12, 2018

