'My Hero Academia' Fans Are Loving Season 3 So Far

The third season of My Hero Academia has somehow managed to keep up a frantic pace for the first

The third season of My Hero Academia has somehow managed to keep up a frantic pace for the first few episodes of it coming back. Not only has the season delivered many great moments, but fans still feel its strength after the latest episode.

The latest episode featured a major turn in the clash between the U.A. Academy students and the League of Villains as the Vanguard Action Squad was able to capture both Bakugo and Tokoyami by episode’s end.

But there were some great highlights as Tokoyami’s Dark Shadow showed off its immense strength, the villainess Toga revealed just how twisted she is, Ochaco and Tsuyu got a great moment to shine, and fans are still surprised the series is still holding strong this far in.

Read on to find out what fans are saying about My Hero Academia so far, and let us know what you feel in the comments!

