New ‘My Hero Academia’ Preview Teases Kirishima’s Big Plan

The last episode of My Hero Academia ended with U.A. Academy in a desperate situation after the League of Villains’ Vanguard Action Squad was successfully able to kidnap Bakugo and pro-hero Ragdoll from the forest boot camp.

But the preview for the next episode of the series showed that Kirishima and a few other students will not take this loss sitting down as Kirishima teases more of his big plan to save Bakugo.

At the end of the latest episode, Kirishima expressed his desire to save Bakugo themselves given how much of a man he wouldn’t be if he just let Bakugo stay in danger. It seems that this speech made its way into Midoriya’s heart, and now he realizes that it isn’t a hopeless situation and that he can still save Bakugo.

Also at his side in the preview are Kirishima (who originated the plan), Yaoyorozu (who’s needed to create communicators), Todoroki, and Iida, who originally fought against the idea of fighting the villains themselves without permission after what happened with Hero Killer Stain.

But Kirishima is seemingly able to get through to all of them as this sets up the next arc, “Hideout Raid,” in which pro-heroes (and a few U.A. Academy students) attack the base of the League of Villains in order to rescue Bakugo.

Now’s the best time to get into the series as it’s possibly the hottest the series has been since its inception. Fans just saw as the third season of the series adapt the the School Trip arc, the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. The League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students, and unfortunately were successful.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.