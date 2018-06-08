New ‘My Hero Academia’ Stills Tease All For One’s Power

My Hero Academia is gearing up for the biggest showdown in the series to date between All Might and the mysterious villain All For One, but after a brief display of his power fans have been wondering just how strong this new villain is.

While his power is still hidden, fans get just a bit of his imposing figure and Quirk in these new stills for the next episode.

In these stills we see All For One with a strange Quirk emitting from his hands, but the biggest hint as to his power is how badly Iida can be seen holding back Midoriya and Todoroki. He’s knows that they would blindly jump into danger (it also might be why there’s a image of a stressed Bakugo here as well), but he’s doing his best to hold them back. It’s appropriate too given how scared they all seem to be.

Hopefully this image of All Might is him charging in before All For One makes his move. Episode 48 of My Hero Academia is titled “The Symbol of Peace” and the synopsis reads as follows:

“The greatest evil, All For One, waits for the perfect opportunity to strike, and the triumphant heroes are certainly in a huge dilemma! The League of Villains are retreating, but will they take Bakugo with them too?

This Week’s Deku: The State of Despair!

Deku and the others are stricken with fear and rendered immobile by All For One. However, that person starts rushing towards him! In order to save Bakugo, Deku must come up with a way to go around this!”

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan, but will hold a special World Premiere at Anime Expo 2018. The film is expecting to hits U.S. theaters this Fall. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.