New ‘My Hero Academia’ Stills Tease Hatsume’s Return

My Hero Academia fans have definitely felt that lack of a new episode last week, and now Episode 52 is finally slated to premiere tomorrow. So the series released a new batch of preview images for the episode, and one big character makes her return.

Last seen during Season 2 of the series, the fan-favorite Hatsume will make her return as Midoriya goes to her for help with creating a new ultimate move.

My Hero Academia is slated to begin this Hero License Exam arc. This arc puts the students in a special exam in order to become provisionally licensed heroes who can legally fight the new villainous threats. This starts with Episode 52, titled “Create Those Ultimate Moves.” The synopsis for the episode reads as such:

“Izuku Ponders Over His Special Move! A Hint from Hatsume! Class 1-A prepares for their Provisional Hero License Exam by training to find their special moves. Izuku, however, cannot risk permanently disabling his arms. That’s when All Might arrives!

This Week’s Izuku: A Costume Change! Hatsume creates a new costume for Izuku, to alter his fighting style. There were two major: a support to relieve the burden from his arms, and…!”

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3in Japan and later in the U.S theaters this Fall. The film recently premiered at Anime Expo 2018 to heaps of praise from those in attendance. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.