‘My Hero Academia’ Preview Teases Movie Tie-in Episode

My Hero Academia’s latest episode left Midoriya and the others in a major cliffhanger during the Hero License Exam, but the series is going to take a short detour as the preview for the next episode teases a movie tie-in special.

Regardless of whether or not it will set-up any of the film’s events (which is currently screening in Japan), the episode will most likely sting for those who won’t be able to see the film yet (such as fans in the United States) and even more so for those who wanted to see how the rest of the Hero License Exam shakes out.

Episode 58 is titled “Special: Save the World With Love!” and the translated synopsis for the episode, as provided by Twitter users @YonkouProd and @fabulouslyalone, reads as such:

“Izuku and Company Go Through Special Training! Izuku and several others join a special training course for Summer vacation, when something befalls them! A special episode directly connected with the theatrical release!”

My Hero Academia‘s creator Kohei Horikoshi has gone on record about when the film takes place in the overall series, placing it sometime after the end of Season 2 but before All Might’s fight with All For One in Season 3, but this episode seems like an even more direct connection to the film’s plot. But with a completely anime original episode, you can’t be sure of what to expect.

Fans everywhere will get to see the film for themselves soon enough as My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is now screening in Japan, and will hit the United States and Canada on September 25.

The synopsis for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is as follows:

“After the end of the climatic Final Exams, the U.A. Class members head off to their school field trip for Summer break. However, before they head off to the school field trip, All Might and Deku accept an invitation from someone to go abroad to a floating and mobile manmade city, called ‘I Island.’ All researchers in the world, from both East and West, are gathered in this place, known as the Hollywood of Science, where they research quirks as well as hero supplemental items at the special ‘I Expo’ convention that is currently being held on the island.

This is where Deku meets the quirkless girl, Melissa. Melissa also is like him, quirkless. Deku is able to connect with Melissa by recalling when he too was quirkless. During that time, suddenly, despite an iron wall of security surrounding the island, the system is breached by a villain who hacked into it! The people living on the island are all taken hostage! Now, the Hero Association needs to act quickly to deploy their unshakeable ‘Plan’ or else―! The only person who can grasp that key, is none other than the Number One Hero, All Might!“