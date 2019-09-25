Titan to Bring Exclusive My Hero Academia, Tokyo Ghoul Figures to New York Comic Con

If you are in the market for all-new My Hero Academia figures, then you better listen up. Thanks to the team at Titan Entertainment, a set of special figures will be going live for Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo at New York Comic Con. Here at ComicBook.com, we have an exclusive first-look at the items, and fans will want to snatch up with special merch before it is gone forever.

According to Titan Entertainment, the 3″ Kawaii figures will be available at New York Comic Con 2019 only. The 2-piece My Hero Academia bundle comes with figures of Izuku and Katsuki in their UA Academy uniforms. Each of the figures have the same body sculpt, but their hair and facial features do differ. Looking at Bakugo, his hair looks like it was taken right from the manga. Oh, and the most important part of Izuku’s outfit was included…

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yes, that’s right. His red sneakers are shown off proudly with his figure, and fans are definitely happy to see it.

My Hero Academia will not be the only exclusive figure sold by Titan at New York Comic Con. The company is also selling a 3″ Kawaii figure of Ken Kaneki from Tokyo Ghoul. The character is seen in his One-Eyed Ghoul state complete with mask and red eye. The figure will only be available at the upcoming convention, so Tokyo Ghoul fans will want to pick one up while supplies last at Titan’s booth.

Will you be nabbing these exclusive anime figure sets at NYCC? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.