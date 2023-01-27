My Hero Academia Fan Art Imagines Eri as a Full-Fledged Hero

My Hero Academia's Eri went from being a kidnapping victim thanks to the nefarious machination of the villain known as Overhaul to one of the best assets of UA Academy. With season six's War Arc showing how much she has progressed by training with the likes of Eraserhead, her Quirk has brought back a major player to the field to assist the young heroes in fighting against Shigaraki and his army. Now, new fan art has imagined what Eri might look like in the future if she decides to walk the path of a superhero.

Eri's Quirk is an amazingly powerful one, and despite being a young girl, the current UA Academy resident's power was a major asset in winning the heroes the latest War Arc in the anime. Using her powers to bring back Mirio's lost Quirk, which was taken during his fight against Overhaul in My Hero Academia's fourth season, her rewinding ability is sure to continue to play a big role in the series as the manga hurdles towards its grand finale. While creator Kohei Horikoshi hasn't confirmed if he has any plans for a sequel series, Eri is sure to remain a pivotal part of UA Academy's future.

My Eri Academia

Reddit Artist French Guts shared a snappy new take on Eri, imagining what the young UA Academy resident might look like should she eventually become a crime fighter on the same level as the likes of All Might, Izuku Midoriya, Bakugo, Shoto Todoroki, Hawks, and many more:

Despite winning the latest War Arc in My Hero Academia's sixth season, the remainder of the episodes are set to be decidedly dark. With All For One breaking free from prison thanks to Shigaraki and the remnants of the League of Villains, Hero Society is hanging on by a thread and Deku is going to need to make some major decisions when it comes to taking on the responsibility of saving the world while also evading the clutches of All For One.

