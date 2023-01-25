My Hero Academia Theory Teases How the War Will End

My Hero Academia is in its final act, and that means theories for the series are running rampant. We still have tons of questions about the series, and of course, it is hard to imagine how All For One can be taken down. The villain is scary enough as is without his army and Shigaraki backing him. But thanks to a new chapter, a new theory has come to light that suggests the war's final blow will not be a physical one.

No, it sounds like the war might resolve itself thanks to a simple, underrated truth. Detective Tsukauchi reminded the world of the fact in My Hero Academia chapter 378, and it is one that could change society for the better.

The whole thing came to light when the officer ushered Gentle and Lady Nagant back to battle. Despite the pair's history, they were allowed to enter the war to help the heroes after Izuku helped them turn a new leaf. The boy saved the two by extending a hand to them that society never offered. And in doing so, Izuku taught Tsukauchi a lesson that might win them the war.

"A crime is a crime, and we can't erase the past, but it's not always a lost cause," the man shares. "No matter how far they've fallen, each villain is still a human being. It's on us to recognize that about them. We absolutely have to. To borrow a phrase from a friend, deep within each of their hearts we'll find their starting point – their origin."

All Might shared those words with the officer, and of course, we've seen Izuku live them time and again. His desire to save villains even as nasty as Shigaraki shows that empathy is what may bring this war to a close. The sentiment itself does nothing, but as we see with Gentle and Nagant, they were moved to act after being saved. By helping the heroes, the villains prove they can be redeemed, and that could inspire many of All For One's lukewarm soldiers to turn tail. And if that happens, well – it would become a lot easier for Izuku to punch the living daylights out of All For One.

