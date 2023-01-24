My Hero Academia Unites Deku and Bakugo in Volume 37 Cover Art

If there is one thing My Hero Academia knows how to do, it is raise the bar. Since its debut, the shonen series has been a favorite with fans, and it has taken readers by surprise time and again. From secret identities to deaths and more, creator Kohei Horikoshi has used his art to paint a vibrant world. And now, the artist has used the pen to unite Bakugo and Deku in some stunning cover art.

Just, be warned for this one. The cover art for My Hero Academia volume 37 is a big spoiler. Read on only if you are caught up with the manga!

After all, you can see the art for yourself below. The official Twitter for My Hero Academia unleashed the art earlier today. The volume features a very dark cover filled with red and black tones. In the center, you can see Izuku in all of his power, and the inheritor of One For All is shown holding Bakugo in his lap.

After all, the latter isn't doing so hot. In fact, Bakugo may be dead in this shot. The hero is covered in blood from his face to his chest. We are seeing the wounds Shigaraki left in full color, and to be honest, they are bad. There is no easy way to describe Bakugo's state because it should have killed him. The only reason he is kicking in the manga is due to Edgeshot, and there is still no promise Bakugo will pull through.

Soon, Volume 37 will go live in Japan, and it will contain all sorts of goodies for fans. Of course, some of them will be about Deku and his best friend's role in the war. Toga may have distracted Deku for a hot minute, but now he is determined to take down All For One. And as for Bakugo, well – we just want the kid to survive this final act.

What do you think about this latest piece of My Hero Academia cover art?