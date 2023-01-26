My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 17 Images Released

The winter season is moving forward even with a slew of recent delays, and unless anything changes, My Hero Academia will be trucking through new episodes as always. Studio Bones is keeping pace with season six, and there are more eyes on the show now than ever before. After all, the anime's recent war arc took everyone by surprise, and a new look at episode 17 has gone live ahead of its Todoroki reunion.

As you can see below, fans were given a look at season six episode 17 ahead of its premiere. Bones shared the images online, and it is there fans can get a good look at Toya. It seems we will learn all about his past this weekend, so fans can expect the lesson to sting.

After all, we can see a bit of the episode's flashback through these first stills. In one shot, we can see Toya as a young child, and his red hair is becoming more and more white. Covered in burns, the boy is being scolded by Endeavor in this shot, and Toya is crying all while looking at his dad with the coldest stare possible.

In another shot, we can see Endeavor close up, and the man looks more and more deranged. The dark circles under his eyes prove Endeavor is losing his grip, and we know he only gets worse from here. The last still shared then highlights Shoto as a baby with an adorably blank expression, and Rei is holding the boy close to her chest.

Obviously, things are falling apart for the Todoroki family in this shot, and we know it only gets more fractured from here. These days, Endeavor is being forced to atone for his sins publicly and personally. Shoto has the weight of a broken family on his back, Rei is fresh out of a mental hospital, and Toya is one of the world's most notorious villains. So if you want to know how the Todoroki clan got this bad, well – this upcoming episode will help spell it out.

