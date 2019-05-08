My Hero Academia Fan Opening Mimics Naruto Shippuden

My Hero Academia has three seasons under its belt with the Shonen Jump story gaining more and more popularity. In some ways, this series has a lot in common with the story of a young ninja Naruto, another popular Shonen protagonist and series. One fan took this comparison to the next level by creating a video that shows how an opening for MHA could look if delivered in the Naruto Shippuden style.

Taking the first intro song and structure from Naruto Shippuden’s first season, Youtube creator Paulo PT90 created a video that took bits and pieces from the story of Deku and placed them into a similar structure. Midoriya, the protagonist of My Hero Academia who goes by the hero name “Deku”, shares a lot of similarities with Naruto, the future Hokage of Konoha the Leaf Village. He wants to do what’s right for his friends, he works his butt off to try to be the best in his class, and he’s much more powerful than he seems. While Naruto has the power of a demonic nine-tailed fox in his gut, Midoriya has the near limitless power of All-Might and “One For All”.

Intagram User Kawakiv even took this a step further, detailing the exact similarities between this fan made into and its predecessor. It’s an impressive undertaking to be sure, linking the two series in such a way. Will we ever see a crossover between Midoriya and Naruto in the future? Who’s to say but its works like these that let us dream just a bit more of this Shonen encounter.

Naruto Shippuden may have ended but Boruto, the sequel series, continues on streaming services Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Viz. Here is the description for Boruto: “The village of Konoha has managed to change, modernized next to an era of peace. Raising high constructions, large computer monitors of transmission of images (televisions last generation), divisions and divisions (streets) connected to run (to mobilize) electric cars, The way to live in the ninja era has changed … The leader of the village is, the seventh Hokage. Boruto is the son of Naruto Uzumaki, to become a ninja must enroll in the school “ninja academy”. But the students in the surroundings see Boruto with prejudiced eyes for the thing of being “the son of the seventh Hokage”. However Boruto has unprecedented capabilities.”

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be releasing its second big movie later this year as well.

