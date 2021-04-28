My Hero Academia Explains the Early History of One For All

✖

Since the beginning, My Hero Academia has been cagey about the history of One For All, but it has come out slowly over time. It has taken years at this point, but plenty of details have come forward about the power. These days, Izuku has been told about most of the heroes who wielded its powers, and he just learned how the quirk's earliest days went by.

As we already know, the whole thing began when All For One forced a quirk on to his younger brother who had no power. The ordeal was rather traumatizing for the boy, but we know nothing from there on out. Now, we know the younger brother was locked away by All For One, and he became the target of a rebel group gunning to bring the villain down.

It turns out the brother, Yoichi, was kept isolated by his brother most likely given his defiant attitude. He was found by two members of a rebel militia who wanted to defeat All For One. At the time, the bid was crazy dangerous given how powerful the villain had become, but they could not bring themselves to kill Yoichi.

"Tell me this. Why, on that day knowing full well of my ties to your mortal enemy, did you reach out to me? Our battle never could've begun if you hadn't taken me from this room on that day," the founder of One For All reminded one of his friends.

Yoichi was able to give the reminder as it turns out his savior became the second user of One For All. The third user was the other savior who helped save Yoichi from his brother. As the founder says, their choice to save Yoichi is what founded the first sparks of One For All, so the quirk thrives off the good in life. And now, Izuku hopes to bring the quirk's inheritors together to defeat All For One once and for all.

Thankfully, this means Izuku won't go into battle alone, but he will need to forfeit his solo ways if he wants to take down Shigaraki. The hero is working on his own following All For One's escape, and Izuku did so to keep his friends safe at school. He has a huge target on his back, so the best Izuku can do right now is keep moving while taking down villains around town. But if he wants to reach his ultimate goal, he'll have to lean on his friends once more when the time is right.

