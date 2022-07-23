My Hero Academia Unveils an Unseen Side of Its Final War

My Hero Academia has been getting more and more intense with the final war between the heroes and villains, and the newest chapter of the series has unveiled a previously unseen side of it by fleshing out how the Business Course is surprisingly closely involved with the final battle. The final war has reached temporary stopping points in the fights against Dabi and All For One, but that's far from the case against Tomura Shigaraki. His new body and powers make him very hard to approach, and thus each of the heroes are just doing what they can in order to survive long enough until Izuku Midoriya gets to the scene.

As the fight continues in the makeshift flying battlefield for U.A. Academy, the newest chapter of My Hero Academia kicks off with a brief step outside of the main fight against Shigaraki to update fans on how the rest of the heroes are holding up at the time. As fans saw in a previous chapter, it's taking a lot of heroes using their quirks to support the flying battlefield. But the newest chapter of the series reveals there are other young heroes supporting the cause in a whole new way as the Business Course students seek to document it all going down.

Chapter 359 of My Hero Academia begins with one of the Business Course students filming the chaos underground of the U.A. Academy battlefield, and while they are told to work, they instead decide to keep filming and narrate the battle as it unfolds. They're shooting a documentary without leaving out any of the details surrounding the fight, and as they explain, their role in the school is to provide support and to promote the heroes overall. Noting that wars and battles of the past have had their own kinds of documentaries, there is always someone there to tell the story.

Needing to provide the bridge between the heroes and the rest of society is incredibly important for this final battle. This might seem like a small aside for now, but remember this whole thing kicked off as the everyday citizens were starting to not only lose faith in their heroes, but openly protested their existence. This kind of project could help to ease the tensions moving forward because while this war is important, the recovery after will be even more so.

How do you feel about the Business Course's role in the final war? How do you think their recording will play into the grand finale?