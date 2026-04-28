My Hero Academia Finale Shows Off New Footage of Deku’s Pro Hero Suit

My Hero Academia is set to return for one final episode of the anime this May, and a new clip is showing off even more of the now adult Deku’s pro hero suit in action. My Hero Academia might have ended the TV anime’s run after eight seasons last Fall, but thankfully that was still far from the end of the story. Series creator Kohei Horikoshi actually continued the story with one final chapter after its end in Shonen Jump, and with it explored more of the hero world with Deku and the other heroes in their adult lives.

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My Hero Academia is gearing up to serving as the true grand finale for Izuku Midoriya’s ten year long story, and it’s going to reveal much more of Deku’s new pro hero suit that the other former members of Class 1-A had saved up their money to develop for him. A new clip spotted by @Color_Division on X shows off much more of that suit that reveals a little more of how his abiltiies have translated into the new tech he has on in the future. Check it out below.

What Is Going On With Deku’s Pro Hero Suit?

YTV uploaded a 15-sec teaser with 2 new scenes. pic.twitter.com/c8qqgMDQad — 🧉💥Roo💥✨✨✨🎇🎇🎇 (@Color_Division) April 25, 2026

My Hero Academia‘s final episode revealed that after giving up One For All in the final fight against All For One, Deku had spent the rest of his time learning to become a teacher in U.A. Academy instead. Eight years after the events of the war, Deku was happy with his life but it was revealed that Katsuki Bakugo and the other former members of Class 1-A still missed fighting alongside of him. They had spent their time saving up money, and Mei Hatsume was able to develop a brand new tech suit to bring Deku back to the hero action.

This suit is meant to reflect all of the variant abilities that Deku had been using while he had One For All, and we can see in the clip from the finale that he’s gotten jet boots to help him glide along like he used to. We also see him using a version of Blackwhip much like he did before as well, so it’s clear that there has been a lot of care and attention put into Deku’s pro hero suit. His friends really cared about him, and wanted to fight by his side once more.

When Does My Hero Academia’s Real Finale Come Out?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

My Hero Academia Episode 170+1 will be making its debut on May 2nd in Japan, and will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll along with its premiere. Titled “More,” this special episode adapts Chapter 431 of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga that did not release with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but instead was released with the final volume of the series instead as a cool extra epilogue. This is the true finale of the story.

This chapter focuses more of Deku and the others’ lives eight years after the war, and helps to resolve some of the final character threads that never were settled during the original series. It’s an emotional, reflective kind of story where Deku finally looks back on his life so we’ll see how the anime brings it all to life.

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HT – @Color_Division on X