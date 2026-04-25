My Hero Academia Fans are Loving New Adult Designs for Anime’s Real Finale

My Hero Academia is coming back in a week with a brand new finale meant to serve as a true end for the long running TV anime series, and fans are loving the new adult looks for Izuku Midoriya and the others shown off so far. My Hero Academia came to an end last year with its eighth and final season, and with it had announced that there was actually one final episode planned. Coming this May, this new episode will be serving as the true finale for the anime series revealing more of Deku’s future.

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My Hero Academia is returning for a new episode this May with “More,” an episode adapting the special epilogue materials that series creator Kohei Horikoshi that released after the manga ended its run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. This new special explores more of the future timeline that takes place eight years after the fight against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki, and fans are absolutely loving the new looks for all of the former Class 1-A heroes so far with a new look at them in action.

What to Know for My Hero Academia’s Real Finale

They grew up ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5xb9irhU7H — Anime Base (@AnimexBase) April 25, 2026

THEM SMILING MY HEART IS GONNA BURST 🥹 pic.twitter.com/VUDQBUNd3O — Cherry || bkglover🍒 (@bkgontop) April 25, 2026

My Hero Academia Episode 170+1 will be airing in Japan on May 2nd at 5:30PM JST, and Crunchyroll has confirmed that they will be streaming the new episode alongside its debut in the United States and other select international territories. This is part of the celebration of the 10th anniversary of the My Hero Academia franchise overall, and is only the first major release of some special new plans for the rest of the year like a concert tour across North America and more. It will be featuring a returning staff and cast from the TV anime series too.

Taking place eight years after the final war against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki, this new episode will be adapting Chapter 431 of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga. This extra chapter had only released with the final volume of My Hero Academia, and focused more on the time skip seen in the final Shonen Jump chapter. But unlike that previous finale, this new epilogue wrapped up some of the key emotional storylines that fans had felt were left hanging by with that first finale episode. It’s meant to be a much more complete ending.

What’s Next for My Hero Academia?

The My Hero Academia gang is all grown up! pic.twitter.com/jboN6C2Txj — Wondering Anime (@wonderinganime) April 25, 2026

As for My Hero Academia, this will truly be the end of the anime series. This final episode will be adapting the final materials that Horikoshi ever made for the story, so it’s truly going to be over after ten long years of episodes. Izuku Midoriya and the other heroes have grown into adulthood, and the world of pro heroes has changed in some significant ways since they had their war with the villains all those years ago. And Deku himself has gone through some big changes as well.

But if you’re itching for more, you can also check out the official spinoff series that wrapped up its second season earlier this year. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is set years before the events of the main series, and focuses on how much darker the hero world used to be before Deku got into it. A third season has yet to be announced as of this time, but it’s likely going to happen soon enough.

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