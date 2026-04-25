My Hero Academia Drops First Look Trailer for Anime’s Real Finale

It’s about time to really say goodbye to Deku and UA Academy, as My Hero Academia has one final episode to bid a fond farewell to the superhero shonen franchise. With the original series finale focusing on Izuku Midoriya and his friends as adults, years following the defeat of All For One and Shigaraki, there was some major manga material that had yet to be adapted. With this upcoming epilogue episode, “More,” Class 1-A fans will have another chance to say goodbye to Deku and Ochaco as the pair might be aiming to strike up the romantic relationship that fans have been waiting for.

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The first trailer for My Hero Academia’s grand finale has released a new trailer, which you can check out below. Alongside the new footage, Studio BONES has dropped a description of what fans can expect, “As part of the “My Hero Academia The Animation 10th Anniversary” project for the anime “My Hero Academia,” the anime adaptation of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga drawn only for the final volume (volume 42) of the manga, No. 170+1 “More,” will air on Saturday, May 2nd at 5:30 PM! A promotional video has been released in anticipation of this! “More” continues the story after the final episodes of the original manga and anime. Eight years have passed since graduating from U.A. High School, and what kind of story will the grown-ups of Class A members like Deku, Bakugo, Todoroki, and Ochaco weave…?”

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The End is Nigh

Studio BONES

Luckily, the upcoming epilogue installment will air on the same day on Crunchyroll, meaning that worldwide anime fans won’t have to wait to see if Deku and Uravity start their long-awaited romantic relationship. When last we saw Midoriya, he was a teacher at UA Academy, attempting to mold a new generation of heroes to fight crime. While the star of the series makes for a good teacher, the power of One For All had long been lost, thanks to his final fight against Shigaraki. In the final scene of the previous episode, All Might bestowed a new suit of super-powered armor to Deku, giving him another chance to fight villainy.

As for what the future holds for the shonen franchise, creator Kohei Horikoshi has shared no plans for continuing to tell stories in this universe. To date, the manga artist has no plans for a sequel series and/or spin-off, though in the past, he’s hinted that he’s not quite done when it comes to the manga medium. Previously, Horikoshi stated that he would love to take a crack at a horror manga, joining the likes of Junji Ito in creating spooky stories. While no news has been confirmed regarding when the My Hero Academia creator will return with a new manga, fingers crossed that it will be sooner rather than later.

What do you think of Deku and the gang’s upcoming return for one last story in the UA Academy universe? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!